BUNKER JOBS: Shipergy Seeks Senior Marine Energy Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker trading and procurement firm Shipergy is seeking to hire a senior marine energy trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five to seven years of marine fuel trading experience and a proven track record in the Middle East, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Execute marine fuel transactions across the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions

Develop and maintain relationships with ship owners, operators, and fuel suppliers

Manage risk exposure and ensure compliance with trading mandates

Analyse market trends and identify trading opportunities

Build and expand client portfolio in the region

Negotiate term contracts and spot transactions

Develop supplier relationships and credit facilities

Support regional market expansion initiatives

Utilise Shipergy's proprietary trading systems and technology platform

Maintain accurate records and reporting

Collaborate with operations team on delivery logistics

Ensure regulatory compliance and documentation

