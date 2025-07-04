EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Shipergy Seeks Senior Marine Energy Trader in Dubai
Friday July 4, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with at least five to seven years of marine fuel trading experience and a proven track record in the Middle East. Image Credit: Shipergy
Bunker trading and procurement firm Shipergy is seeking to hire a senior marine energy trader in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with at least five to seven years of marine fuel trading experience and a proven track record in the Middle East, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Execute marine fuel transactions across the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions
- Develop and maintain relationships with ship owners, operators, and fuel suppliers
- Manage risk exposure and ensure compliance with trading mandates
- Analyse market trends and identify trading opportunities
- Build and expand client portfolio in the region
- Negotiate term contracts and spot transactions
- Develop supplier relationships and credit facilities
- Support regional market expansion initiatives
- Utilise Shipergy's proprietary trading systems and technology platform
- Maintain accurate records and reporting
- Collaborate with operations team on delivery logistics
- Ensure regulatory compliance and documentation
For more information, click here.