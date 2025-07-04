BUNKER JOBS: Shipergy Seeks Senior Marine Energy Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday July 4, 2025

Bunker trading and procurement firm Shipergy is seeking to hire a senior marine energy trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five to seven years of marine fuel trading experience and a proven track record in the Middle East, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Execute marine fuel transactions across the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions
  • Develop and maintain relationships with ship owners, operators, and fuel suppliers
  • Manage risk exposure and ensure compliance with trading mandates
  • Analyse market trends and identify trading opportunities
  • Build and expand client portfolio in the region
  • Negotiate term contracts and spot transactions
  • Develop supplier relationships and credit facilities
  • Support regional market expansion initiatives
  • Utilise Shipergy's proprietary trading systems and technology platform
  • Maintain accurate records and reporting
  • Collaborate with operations team on delivery logistics
  • Ensure regulatory compliance and documentation

For more information, click here.

