Wallenius Wilhelmsen Seeks Up to 10% Fuel Savings From Vessel Performance Software

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping firm Wallenius Wilhelmsen is working on vessel performance software upgrades with maritime technology company DeepSea, with the aim of cutting its fuel consumption by as much as 10%.

The company has been working with DeepSea for the past 18 months, and has added sensors to its vessels to obtain data that may help reduce their fuel consumption, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"We can now harvest this data using cloud technology, then run it through a complex mathematic model which, with the help of AI technology like that from DeepSea, ultimately provides the vessel captain with detailed instructions regarding optimal route and vessel speed," Geir Fagerheim, SVP for maritime operations at Wallenius Wilhelmsen, said in the statement.

"These tools give instructions foreseeing sailing conditions with great precision when correlated with weather forecast prognosis updates.

"No human being, no matter how many years of experience they have, can compete with these automated sailing instructions. It reduces emissions, it reduces fuel consumption, and it increases safety during operation."

The improvements implemented after analysis of the data may deliver fuel savings of up to 10% on the 65 vessels in its fleet with the live feeds installed, the company said.

The company is targeting emissions cuts of 27.5% by 2030.