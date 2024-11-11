Digital Bunkering Platform Attracts Private Funds, Gains new Structure

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Digital bunkering: attracting funds. File Image / Pixabay.

A digital bunkering platform developed by a classification society has attracted private investment and has a new structure, the society has said.

DNV's platform started out as FuelBoss and a new name for the venture, Ofiniti, was announced at this year's Sibcon.

The platform has been spun out of DNV and its new corporate structure will allow it "to operate with more agility", the society said in a statement.

Funds have come from a Nordic family fund and Singapore-based venture capitalist ShipsFocus.

The firm's trajectory is set to align with the increased demand for digital bunkering which is set to "accelerate rapidly," according to Ofiniti founder Martin Wold.

Three DNV employees are to join Ofiniti as full-time staff in addition to new hires in commercial and product development, the statement said.