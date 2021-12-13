Bunker One Partnership Adds HSFO Supply in Djibouti

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Deliveries are made by the bunker barges MT Red Sea 1 and MT Ver. Image Credit: Bunker One / Red Sea Bunkering

The partnership between Bunker One and Red Sea Bunkering has added HSFO supply to its offering in Djibouti.

The two companies are now jointly offering HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in Djibouti, they said in an emailed statement on Monday. Deliveries are made by the bunker barges MT Red Sea 1 and MT Ver, with the 70,000 DWT tanker MT GSS providing floating storage in the area.

Bunker One announced its strategic partnership with Red Sea Bunkering in October. The two companies are seeking to develop Djibouti as a competitive alternative to bunkering at locations in and around North Africa..

"Now with more customers taking bunkers in Djibouti, the companies have further diversified their serviced and added high sulfur fuel oil to its list of products being offered, in order to accommodate the growing bunker market," the companies said in Monday's statement.

"Additionally, the alliance is now able to offer alongside deliveries of bunkering, simultaneously while receiving vessel is performing operations at the port of Djibouti.

"The service is, however, subject to port approval, supply program and extra costs involved."