JR Shipping Takes on Six More Onboard Carbon Capture Systems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Two of the company's 750 TEU feeder vessels -- the MV Endeavour and MV Energy -- have already been equipped with the systems. File Image / Pixabay

Container line JR Shipping has taken on carbon capture systems for six more of its ships.

The firm has ordered exhaust cleaning and carbon capture systems from Value Maritime for six of its vessels, the companies said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Two of the company's 750 TEU feeder vessels -- the MV Endeavour and MV Energy -- have already been equipped with the systems. The systems act as scrubbers removing sulfur and other emissions as well as capturing carbon dioxide.

"The necessary course towards a sustainable future has the full attention of the shipping industry worldwide," Sander Schakelaar, managing owner of JR Shipping, said in the statement.

"The transition to sustainable shipping can only be accelerated if we turn the Green Deal into a profitable deal.

"Together with Value Maritime, we mapped out the possibilities for a fleet-wide programme. We worked on the basis that shipowners can only invest to a limited extent in new installations so our main goal was generating sustainability with return prospects in the long run."