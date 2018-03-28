World News
Oil Prices Retreat by 1%
Crude supplies rose more than expected sending oil prices retreating by 1%.
This was the fourth week out of the past five that a build was reported.
Production continued to rise but so did imports negating any chance of a draw.
Geopolitical concerns took a backseat to the inventory report and a strong dollar further pressured crude prices.
Bunker prices were softening in the primary ports.
WTI MAY $64.38/BBL DOWN -$0.87/BBL
Brent MAY $69.53/BBL DOWN -$0.58/BBL
Tim Bonett, Broker & Trader, KPI Bridge Oil