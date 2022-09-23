Sunk Fishing Vessel Recovered and Debunkered in Pacific Northwest

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was recovered from a depth of more than 250 feet after weeks of complex dive operations. Image Credit: US Coast Guard

The US Coast Guard has recovered and debunkered a fishing vessel that sank in the Pacific Northwest more than a month ago.

The Aleutian Isle, which sank off San Juan Island on August 13 with as much as 2,600 gallons of bunker fuel on board, has been placed onto a salvage barge this week, local media reported on Thursday.

The vessel was recovered from a depth of more than 250 feet after weeks of complex dive operations.

"We are so pleased to see the vessel safely out of the water,," US Coast Guard Commander Kira Moody was cited as saying.

"The unique environment of the San Juan Islands and location of the vessel made this a complicated and technical response.

"Through the team's expertise, we were able to overcome any challenge safely and efficiently.""