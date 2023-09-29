Airbus Takes on Bound4Blue Suction Sails for Ro-Ro Cargo Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has signed a deal to equip its chartered vessel the Ville de Bordeaux, owned by Louis Dreyfus Armateurs, with three eSAIL suction sails. Image Credit: Bound4Blue / Airbus

Airbus is set to equip one of its chartered ro-ro cargo vessels with suction sails from wind technology firm Bound4Blue.

The company has signed a deal to equip its chartered vessel the Ville de Bordeaux, owned by Louis Dreyfus Armateurs, with three eSAIL suction sails, Bound4Blue said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The 22 m sails will be equipped ahead of a six-month performance monitoring period starting early next year.

"Fitting the eSAILs on the Ville de Bordeaux supports Airbus' commitment to halve CO2 emissions from its maritime operations by 2030, compared to a 2015 baseline," Bound4Blue said in the statement.

"According to bound4blue estimations, these eSAILs could deliver fuel and CO2 emissions savings of up to 560 tons and 1,800 tons respectively for this ship annually."

Wind-assisted propulsion systems are gaining in popularity in the shipping industry as a means of cutting bunker consumption and GHG emissions. The systems are likely to become more widespread once shipping companies start to take on much more expensive alternative bunker fuels, making energy-saving systems more profitable.