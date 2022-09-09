ABS Unveils Emissions Performance Monitoring Tool

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping firms are increasingly turning to digital services to keep track of their vessels' fuel efficiency and emissions performance. File Image / Pixabay

Technology firm ABS Digital Solutions, a subsidiary of classification society ABS, has unveiled a new tool allowing shipowners to track the emissions performance of their fleets.

The firm showcased its CII monitoring and reporting tool at an industry event in New Orleans last month, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The tool allows vessel operators to proactively manage their fleets' carbon footprint with a view to managing compliance with upcoming fuel efficiency and GHG emissions regulations.

"The deadline for CII reporting is drawing close, yet many operators are still unsure how they'll get their fleets and operations up-to-speed to meet the compliance requirements by January 1," Paul Sells, president and CEO of ABS Digital Solutions, said in the statement.

"ABS DS is committed to staying at the forefront of the industry's needs by continuously delivering innovative tools.

"We developed our CII reporting functionality to provide ship owners with a unique offering that rolls monitoring, documenting, and reporting into one powerful solution."