Dan-Bunkering Promotes Former LQM Broker in Stamford

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Brady had been a bunker broker with LQM from 2004 until the firm's merger with Dan-Bunkering last year. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has promoted a broker in Stamford, Connecticut formerly employed by LQM.

Sara Brady has been promoted to team leader, senior broker and trader in Stamford as of May 1, Dan-Bunkering said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Brady had been a bunker broker with LQM from 2004 until the firm's merger with Dan-Bunkering last year.

"Sara has been a part of the bunker industry for almost two decades, and it goes without saying that her experience, local market knowledge and operating proficiency level are major assets to our company," Michel Thomsen, commercial director at Dan-Bunkering, said in the statement.

"Sara works tirelessly and with great dedication every single day and has through the process of merging our company with LQM Petroleum Services LLC displayed great loyalty and attitude to change, why a promotion to Senior is a well-deserved recognition from Dan-Bunkering's side."

Contact details for Brady are as follows:

Sara Brady

Phone: +1 929 373 3243

Mobile: +1 201 314 4127

E-mail and Teams: sasu@dan-bunkering.com