VPS Sees Bunker Quantity Disputes Costing Up to $100,000/Year Per Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker quantity disputes can add significantly to a shipping company's bills. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker testing firm VPS has published a new report on fuel quantity disputes, the company said Wednesday.

The white paper is based on more than 10,000 bunker deliveries around the world in 2019, the company said in an emailed statement.

"The final analysis of the VPS BQS data highlights the average financial losses relating to fuel delivery, per vessel per year, can be almost $100,000, even with low fuel costs at the time of writing," VPS said.

The report sets out the following areas where disputes can arise:

A difference between the ordered quantity & the Bunker Delivery Receipt quantity.

A difference between the Bunker Tanker delivered quantity & Bunker Delivery Receipt quantity.

A difference between the Bunker Tanker delivered quantity & the Vessel's received quantity.

The fuel density of the Bunker Tanker delivered quantity being different from the density of the Vessel's received fuel.

The ROB quantity on the vessel as measured by VPS Bunker Surveyor was different from that declared by the vessel's staff.

To receive a free copy of the white paper, contact VPS at marketing@v-p-s.com.