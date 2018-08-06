BIMCO, ECSA Stress need for United Front in Face of IMO 2020, IMO 2050

Anastasios Papagiannopoulos. Image: BIMCO

BIMCO and the European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA) have stressed the need for Shipping to present a united front as the industry faces a raft of upcoming legislation.

The comments follow a recent meeting in Athens between BIMCO President Anastasios Papagiannopoulos and ECSA President, Panos Laskarides, to discuss areas of cooperation and further alignment between the two shipowners' associations.

"ECSA and BIMCO have supported each other in the past but there is a desire by both associations to further improve and deepen our cooperation", said Laskaridis.

“ The strengths and capabilities of both organisations need to be combined in policy discussions that will steer the future of the shipping industry Anastasios Papagiannopoulos, President, BIMCO

"We discussed the key issues currently concerning the shipping industry such as environmental legislation, both at the European and international level, including CO2 emissions from shipping and the global limit for sulphur that will be effective from January 2020."

The pair also discussed what was said to be "worrying developments" with respect to world trade.

"It is crucial that the shipping industry speaks with one voice at European and global level. That's why an even closer relationship between BIMCO and ECSA is in the interest of both organisations," said Papagiannopoulos.

"The strengths and capabilities of both organisations need to be combined in policy discussions that will steer the future of the shipping industry. When discussing the short, medium and long-term measures to reduce the GHG emissions from international shipping, industry has to be united."