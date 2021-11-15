'We Are Ready to Supply Methanol Tomorrow': Bunker One

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker One is a unit of marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding. Image Credit: Bunker One

Marine fuel supplier Bunker One has said it is prepared to supply methanol immediately as soon as demand emerges.

The company will supply the fuel 'as soon as the methanol ship engines arrive', Danish news provider DK Vindkraft reported on Monday citing an interview with Kristian Korsgaard Pedersen, the firm's sales and business development manager.

"We are ready to deliver tomorrow if the customers want it," Pedersen was cited as saying.

The firm has access both to grey methanol produced using fossil fuels and to biomethanol produced in the Netherlands. But it sees synthetic methanol produced using renewable power as being not ready at commercial scale yet, according to the report.