BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rose at the end of last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $610.50/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since August 2.

The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $512/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $3.50/mt to $786.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.50/bl to $79.66/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $1/mt to $565/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $10.50/mt to $546/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $8.50/mt to $599/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $0.50/mt to $551/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.45/bl from the previous session's close at $80.11/bl as of 8:08 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.39/mt rise in bunker prices.