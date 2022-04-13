Hapag-Lloyd Joins Maritime Decarbonisation Body MMMCZCS

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's largest shipping companies. File Image / Pixabay

Container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd has joined the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as part of its plans to decarbonise its fleet.

The firm will be a corporate strategic partner to the centre, with a place on its advisory board, Hapag-Lloyd said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Hapag-Lloyd is seeking to become climate-neutral by 2045.

"Hapag-Lloyd is a perfect match for the Centre," Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of the decarbonisation body, said in the statement.

"They have made ambitious commitments to reduce carbon emissions and are pursuing those goals by making extensive investments in new dual-fuelled ships and an impressive energy efficiency program.

"Their portfolio of know-how is impressive, and our team is looking very much forward to join forces and collaborate."