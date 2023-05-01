World Fuel Services Hires New Marine Commercial Director in Northwest Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Denmark. File Image / Pixabay

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services has hired a new commercial director for its marine business in Northwest Europe.

Denmark-based Kim Post Hansen has joined the firm as commercial director as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Hansen was previously a senior energy specialist for Nordic Energy Partners from August 2022 to last month, and had gone through an earlier stint with WFS from 2015 to 2020 as well as serving in various roles for Maersk, DSV and Bunker Holding.

Michael Stig Nielsen told Ship & Bunker in February that he would be stepping down as WFS's commercial director in Northwest Europe, after having worked for the company since 2002. He will now be on garden leave until May 2024.