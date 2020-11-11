ICS: Back Our Decarbonisation Fund Idea or Trillions of Dollars Could be Wasted

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ICS thinks money could be wasted without its R&D fund idea. File Image / Pixabay

The International Chamber of Shipping has reiterated its support for a small levy to be imposed on bunker sales to build a decarbonisation research and development fund, saying a failure to do so could see trillions of dollars wasted.

The idea was first mooted by the ICS and various other shipping bodies last December, and will a topic of discussion at next week's session of the IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC). The plan would be to impose a $2/mt levy on bunker sales to build a $5 billion fund that could be used to research decarbonisation options for shipping.

"A failure by governments to support the industry's initiative to accelerate R&D risks trillions of dollars of investment being misallocated, making it impossible for the sector to decarbonise," the ICS said in a statement on its website Wednesday.

“ Currently, zero carbon fuels are not available at the size and scale needed. ICS

"Currently, zero carbon fuels are not available at the size and scale needed to drive decarbonisation.

"While there are several promising potential zero-carbon fuels and technologies, the emissions reductions called for by the international community and industry require a huge amount of research and development before they can become viable.

"This represents a 'financial iceberg' for the industry, as pressure to regulate emissions is currently moving faster than supply chains' ability to keep pace.

"Without innovation and a massive scaling-up of research and development, there is a significant risk of stranded assets that will impact nation states, the finance community and the shipping industry."

The shipping body has published a new report this week looking at ammonia, hydrogen and fuel cells and batteries as alternative marine power sources.

Global commodity trader Trafigura earlier this year said the $2/mt levy idea "can and should be built on," but "would neither significantly affect fuel costs nor likely have a material impact on the development of alternative fuels."