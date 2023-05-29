BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Day Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain well below their position at the start of 2023. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Friday, with average global VLSFO prices retreating to the lowest level in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $4/mt to $592/mt on Friday, hitting the lowest level since May 23. The G20-HSFO Index lost $4.50/mt to $485/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $4.50/mt to $775.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.69/bl to $76.95/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $579.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $2.50/mt to $534.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $4.50/mt to $561/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $1/mt to $531.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.45/bl at $77.40/bl as of 6:56 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.39/mt rise in bunker prices.