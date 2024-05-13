BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Four-Day High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices climbed at the end of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in almost a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $3/mt to $645.50/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since May 6. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $2.50/mt to $538.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $6/mt to $830.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1.09/bl to $82.79/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $5.50/mt to $635.50/mt, at Rotterdam they jumped by $11.50/mt to $580.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $0.50/mt to $632.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $5.50/mt to $596/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.33/bl from the previous session's close at $82.46/bl as of 6:41 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.48/mt fall in bunker prices.