IBIA CONVENTION: 'Great Time for Collaboration' in Bunker Industry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The discussion arose in a panel session at the IBIA convention earlier this month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The explosion in digital communications technology since the COVID-19 pandemic has made the current era a great opportunity for collaboration in the bunker industry, according to industry veteran Eric Evans.

Bunker market participants should to more to reach out to each other across the world to find solutions to each other's problems, Evans said at the IBIA Annual Convention 2022 in Houston earlier this month. Evans is president of consultancy Evans Advisory LLC, a former vice president at Carnival Corporation responsible for the cruise firm's bunker purchases, and a member of IBIA's Americas regional board.

"For the first time probably ever, everyone can look at collaborating," Evans said.

"We have a broad group of IBIA membership, and there's a lot of collaboration that can be done with IBIA's leadership.

"But also, you can pick up the phone.

"Get three people from around the world who you're not competing against and say, 'Hey, what are you doing? What are your challenges?'

"I think it's a great, great time to be in this industry."