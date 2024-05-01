Wind-Assisted Propulsion Firm Anemoi Hires Commercial Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Horndahl previously worked for Yara Marine Technologies since August 2020. Image Credit: Anemoi

Wind-assisted propulsion firm Anemoi has hired a new commercial director.

Claes Horndahl has been appointed commercial director at Anemoi as of May 1, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Horndahl previously worked for Yara Marine Technologies since August 2020, serving as its commercial director and working on wind propulsion projects.

He had earlier worked for Wilhelmsen Group from 2010 to 2020 and for classification society DNV from 2009 to 2010.

"With more than 20 years of experience in the maritime industry, four of which in the wind-propulsion technology sector, Claes is set to bring a wealth of expertise and passion for Rotor Sails that will ensure ANEMOI remains a household name in the renewable propulsion market," the company said in the post.