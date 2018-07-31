Carnival to Build Two More LNG-Powered Cruise Ships

The two LNG-powered vessels will join Princess Cruises' fleet. Image Credit: Princess Cruises / Carnival

Carnival Corporation & plc will add two more liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered cruise ships to its global fleet.

The dual-fuel powered ships, intended to be run primarily on LNG, will be the first gas-powered ships to join the firm's Princess Cruises brand.

Slated for delivery in late 2023 and spring 2025, the new ships will be the largest by capacity in the Princess Cruises fleet at 175,000 gross tons and a capacity of approximately 4,300 guests (lower berths).

They will be built at Fincantieri's shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

As one of the sector's earliest backers of gas-propulsion, the order is just the latest step in the cruise giant's ongoing shift away from traditional oil-based bunker fuel, having told Ship & Bunker in 2015 that backing LNG-bunkers was "the right move."