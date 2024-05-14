Norwegian Firms Plan Hydrogen-Fuelled Dry Bulk Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The three Norwegian companies have signed cooperation agreements setting out plans to develop, build and operate bulkers running on hydrogen. File Image / Pixabay

Maris Fiducia Norway, HAV Hydrogen and Norwegian Hydrogen are joining forces to develop hydrogen-fuelled dry bulk carriers.

The three companies have signed cooperation agreements setting out plans to develop, build and operate bulkers running on hydrogen, HAV Hydrogen said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The ships will be developed by Ankerbeer and chartered by Schulte & Bruns.

"Maris Fiducia is dedicated to shaping the future of maritime transportation towards environmental sustainability and our chartering partners Schulte & Bruns share this vision," Markku Vedder, CEO of Maris Fiducia Group, said in the statement.

"Using hydrogen as fuel is a natural step in this development and the versatility of HAV Hydrogen's ZEPOD, coupled with Norwegian Hydrogen's hydrogen infrastructure, represent what is required to realise such ambitions."