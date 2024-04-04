BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Four-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday April 4, 2024

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than four months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4/mt to $673.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since November 22. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $5/mt to $539.50/mt, while the G20-MGO jumped by $4.50/mt to $894/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.43/bl to $89.35/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $7.50/mt to $652.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $4.50/mt to $614.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $2.50/mt to $652/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $3/mt to $661/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.06/bl from the previous session's close at $89.29/bl as of 10:31 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.45/mt fall in bunker prices.

