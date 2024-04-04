BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Four-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen over the past two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than four months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4/mt to $673.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since November 22. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $5/mt to $539.50/mt, while the G20-MGO jumped by $4.50/mt to $894/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.43/bl to $89.35/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $7.50/mt to $652.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $4.50/mt to $614.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $2.50/mt to $652/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $3/mt to $661/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.06/bl from the previous session's close at $89.29/bl as of 10:31 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.45/mt fall in bunker prices.