BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for First Session in Three

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices declined on Monday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices falling for the first in three sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $591/mt on Monday, paring the previous session's $2/mt gain.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $1.50mt to $481.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $3/mt to $730.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.14/bl to $72.75/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $3/mt to $578/mt, at Rotterdam they were little changed at $506/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $0.50/mt to $573.50/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $3.50/mt to $504/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up $0.32/bl from the previous session's close at $73.07/bl as of 6:03 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.41/mt rise in bunker prices.