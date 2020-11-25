Total May Help Hafnia Investigate LNG and Biofuel Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Natural gas may be an alternative fuel that Hafnia considers. File Image / Pixabay

Tanker operator Hafnia may work with Total to investigate alternative bunker fuels including LNG and biofuels, the French energy supplier said last week.

Hafnia worked with Total during its transition to very low sulfur fuel oil last year, giving technical guidance and support and helping it get access to the appropriate fuels for its vessels. This relationship may now develop further in the era of decarbonisation, according to an emailed statement from Total.

"The relationship with Hafnia is growing, and we are now exploring the potential for delivering new fuel solutions in the future, which is exciting," Jesper Rosenkrans, global sales and business development director at bunkering unit Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions, said in the statement.

"This could include alternative fuels such as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), biofuels and mass flow meter systems."