US Skips IMO's MEPC 83 Meeting and Warns Against GHG Deal

by Julian Macqueen, Senior Editor, Ship & Bunker

The MEPC 83 meeting is being held in London this week. Image Credit: IMO

The Trump Administration has withdrawn the US delegation from the IMO's MEPC 83 meeting this week, where shipping's regulatory body is deciding how best to implement its policy on curtailing greenhouse gases.

A note sent to a number of member states and seen by Ship & Bunker said the promotion of 'hypothetical, expensive and unproven fuels at the expense of existing and proven technologies that fuel global shipping fleets' was not in the interests of the US or the global shipping sector.

"These measures would impose substantial economic burdens on the sector and drive inflation globally," the US delegation said in its note.

"President Trump has made it clear that the US will not accept any international environmental agreement that unduly or unfairly burdens the US or the interest of the American people.

"The US rejects any and all efforts to impose economic measures against its ships based on GHG emissions or fuel choice."

The delegation was not at the IMO's London headquarters on Wednesday, where discussions continue to get a draft text on curtailing GHG emissions from shipping ready to be agreed by Friday.

If agreed, the draft text would go forward to MEPC 84 for adoption by the IMO.