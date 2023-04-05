Bunker Efficiency is Key to Decarbonisation This Decade: UMAS

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The study sees fuel efficiency as being the main way shipping companies can cut their emissions by the required amount this decade. File Image / Pixabay

Improvements in fuel efficiency will be the most important factor in determining whether the shipping industry can meet decarbonisation targets this decade, according to new research.

The University Maritime Advice Service (UMAS) has published a new study examining how shipping can stay aligned with a pathway keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees.

That pathway requires GHG emission reductions from shipping of 37% from 2008's level by 2030 and 96% by 2040, according to the study.

While the consultancy sees the development of zero-carbon fuels as key to long-term maritime decarbonisation, time is running out to meet targets for 2030, meaning fuel-efficiency measures will need to take the strain in the short term, the organisation said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

“ International shipping is currently on track for a complacent 2020s, followed by a highly disruptive 2030s caused by a turbulent, expensive and late fuel transition. Tristan Smith

"Industry is increasingly under pressure to align with 1.5ºC and has broadly embraced that this can only be achieved by a fuel transition," Jean-Marc Borello, principal consultant at UMAS, said in the statement.

"However, this may distract from the fact that significant gains in energy efficiency through technologies, including wind assist, and operational measures are needed this decade to start reducing GHG now.

"There are well known options, that will not see significant uptake without much stronger regulatory and voluntary focus and attention."

The organisation sees improvements of about 40% in fuel efficiency versus 2018's level by 2030 as needed to keep to the 1.5 degrees pathway, or 55-60% gains from 2008's level.

Fuel efficiency technologies have rapidly gained in prominence in the shipping industry over the past two years. Companies supplying wind-assisted propulsion, air lubrication and weather routing systems, among other technologies, are all seeing big increases in their orderbooks as shipping companies look for ways both to cut fuel bills and emissions.

"International shipping is currently on track for a complacent 2020s, followed by a highly disruptive 2030s caused by a turbulent, expensive and late fuel transition," Tristan Smith of UMAS said in the statement.

"The greater the efficiency gains in the 2020s, the lower the investment needs and costs associated with fuel transition, and the longer the time available for fuel transition.

"At present the 2030 ambition/target and by association the efficiency opportunity, are not getting the attention they deserve, at the expense of the industry and those it serves."

To read the study in full, click here.