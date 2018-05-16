IMO 2020: Another Owner Opts for Scrubber Retrofits

The order has been placed for 14 vessels. File Image / Pixabay

Blystad Group, through Songa Shipmanagement, has chosen to fit exhaust gas cleaning systems (scrubbers) to 14 of its vessels.

The retrofits will take place through the end of 2020.

The order comes with an option to retrofit five further vessels.

The scrubbers themselves will be supplied by CR Ocean Engineering (CROE).

While the uptake of scrubbers to date has been lower than official estimates previously predicted, many in the industry continue to extol the commercial benefits of the technology as it will allow vessels to continue to burn the cheaper HSFO bunkers when the global 0.50% sulfur cap comes into force from January 1, 2020.

Dr. R. Vis, Director, Viswa Lab, recently predicted there will eventually be surge in interest in scrubbers akin to a stampede of wildebeest in Serengeti Park.