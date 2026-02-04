Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd to Reroute One Joint Shipping Service via Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The move comes as easing Red Sea security risks prompt carriers to reassess longer diversion routes that have lifted bunker usage. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping firms AP Moller–Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd will reroute one of their shared shipping services under the Gemini Cooperation to transit the Red Sea and Suez Canal.

This applies to the IMX service, which connects India and the Middle East with the Mediterranean, Hapag-Lloyd said in a press release on Tuesday.

"All passages will be secured by naval assistance," Hapag-Lloyd added.

From mid-February, westbound sailings will begin using the Red Sea route from the vessel Albert Maersk, with eastbound sailings to follow from Astrid Maersk.

The move follows Maersk’s announcement last month that its vessels would resume transits through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal after a reduction in attacks linked to Yemen.

“ Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd will continue to monitor the security situation in the Middle East region very closely

"When possible, Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk will also implement changes to the SE1 and SE3 services to go through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal at a later stage," Hapag-Lloyd said.

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd said the change is being implemented in a way that aims to minimise disruption for customers, while maintaining reliable schedules.

The Gemini Cooperation was launched last year as a long-term operational collaboration under which the two companies share vessel capacity.

Leading shipping companies have been avoiding the Red Sea and Suez Canal for the past two years because of attacks on commercial shipping in the area from Yemen's Houthi movement.

The effect has been to force ships to take longer voyages around Africa, raising global bunker demand. With attacks having largely stopped in recent months, a return to Suez could begin to ease bunker demand, provided security conditions remain stable.

"No further changes to the Gemini network related to the Red Sea are foreseen at this stage," Hapag-Lloyd said.