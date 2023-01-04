New Global Director for GAC Bunker Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

McMahon has worked for the company for the past 15 years. Image Credit: GAC

Marine fuel trading firm GAC Bunker Fuels has appointed a new global director.

Marty McMahon has taken over as global director as of this month, the Dubai-based firm said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

McMahon has worked for the company for the past 15 years, serving most recently as global commercial director since 2012.

His predecessor, Nick Browne, has been appointed as managing director of GAC United Kingdom.

In 2021 Browne told Ship & Bunker GAC was aiming not to be selling any more conventional fossil bunker fuels after 2030, seeking instead to expand in the LNG, methanol, ammonia and biofuel bunker markets.