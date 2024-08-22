Bahri Takes on Nine Scrubber-Equipped VLCCs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm will acquire the nine vessels from Greece's Capital Maritime and Trading Corporation for about $1 billion. File Image / Pixabay

Saudi shipping company Bahri has signed a deal to take on nine VLCCs equipped with scrubbers.

The firm will acquire the nine vessels from Greece's Capital Maritime and Trading Corporation for about $1 billion, it said in a press release this week.

The new ships will be used to compensate for other tonnage being scrapped.

The ships will be delivered in stages by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

"This deal will contribute greatly to the acceleration of plans to modernize the marine fleet, which enhances its leading position among the major owners of giant crude oil tankers," the company said in the statement.