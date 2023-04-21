Fratelli Cosulich Presses on With Ammonia Bunker Supply Plans

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fratelli Cosulich is based in Genoa. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Fratelli Cosulich looks set to be the bunker supplier with the most diversified business in terms of marine energy options in the next few years, with plans still moving forward for ammonia supply as well as methanol, LNG, biofuels and conventional fuels.

The company announced this week that it planned to order methanol bunker barges for its supply operation in Singapore, with 'significant volumes' of sales expected by 2025. This is in addition to the firm's already established LNG supply operations, and its intention to supply biofuels in Italy.

But the company is also forging ahead with plans to supply ammonia, Guido Cardullo, the company's head of business development, told Ship & Bunker on the sidelines of the IBIA Mediterranean Energy and Shipping Conference in Genoa on Thursday. The company announced plans to order an ammonia bunker barge in September, and said it would probably not be in operation before 2025.

"The methanol barges are not a replacement for our ammonia project," Cardullo said.

"We are still very much interested in ammonia as bunker fuel.

"In the future, we anticipate the availability of several types of fuel that will satisfy the requirements of different buyers.

"Fratelli Cosulich's objective is to support its customers, regardless of the fuel they decide to use."

Ship & Bunker's Top Ten Bunker Companies for 2023 report estimated Fratelli Cosulich's sales volumes at about 6 million mt last year, up from 5.5 million mt in 2021.