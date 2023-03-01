BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Posts Biggest Monthly Decline Since November

Bunker prices have been falling since early February. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global VLSFO prices ending February at the biggest monthly decline since November.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $2/mt to $639/mt on Tuesday, taking its overall decline last month to $51/mt. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1/mt to $452.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $4/mt to $908.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.41bl to $83.45/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed performance. At Singapore prices dropped by $14/mt to $592.50/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $0.50/mt to $568.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $6/mt to $610.50/mt and at Houston they jumped by $16/mt to $633.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.20/bl at $83.25/bl as of 9:31 AM in London. In metric tonner terms that would amount to a $1.51/mt fall in bunker prices.