BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Fourth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have declined throughout July. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices sank at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices falling for a fourth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports dropped by $1/mt to $622/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since June 17.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $1.50/mt to $524.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $1/mt to $814.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.66/bl to $82.37/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices were little changed at $612.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $3.50/mt to $558.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $2.50/mt to $606/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $6.50/mt to $575/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.13/bl from the previous session's close at $82.50/bl as of 6:25 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.98/mt rise in bunker prices.