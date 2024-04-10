Manta Marine Technologies Completes Shore Power Installation on Three Finnlines Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company installed the systems on the ro-pax vessels Finnstar, Finnmaid and Finnlady. Image Credit: Finnlines

Maritime engineering firm Manta Marine Technologies has completed shore power system installations on three vessels owned by Finnlines.

The company installed the systems on the ro-pax vessels Finnstar, Finnmaid and Finnlady, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Work has been ongoing on the project since early last year.

"Shore power is a valuable tool for shipowners looking to improve the environmental credentials of their vessels and I'm thrilled that our customer Finnlines have had such a positive experience with our team," Ina Reksten, CEO of Manta Marine Technologies, said in the statement.

"We look forward to more ship owners boosting their green credentials through use of our turnkey shore power solution as well as other products in Manta Marine's portfolio."

Shore power facilities are rapidly being rolled out across Europe's ports in response to EU regulations requiring their use. The rollout elsewhere in the world has thus far been less urgent.