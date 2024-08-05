Crude Futures Drop Further Amid Wider Sell-Off on Global Economic Concerns

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Crude futures dropped on Monday morning -- having reached a six-month low on Friday -- amid a sell-off in a wide range of assets on global economic concerns.

ICE Brent futures had lost $2.71/bl to $76.81/bl on Friday, reaching the lowest closing level since February 2.

On Monday they dropped further, slipping by $0.96/bl from Friday's close to $75.85/bl as of 7:03 AM in London.

Asian stock markets dropped sharply on Monday morning after weak jobs data from the US on Friday prompted concerns of a potential recession.

The crude market is likely to see significant volatility this week, with the possibility of a wider war in the Middle East having the potential to drive oil prices higher despite the economic concerns.