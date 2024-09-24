New Bunkering Technologies Feature in MoU Signed by Shenzhen, Long Beach Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pacific Rim: agreement. File Image / Pixabay.

The ports of Long Beach and Shenzhen have agreed to work together on decarbonising martime trade in the Pacific Rim including bunkering and have signed a memorandum of understanding to that effect.

"Building on the signing of this memorandum, we will drive initiatives in new fuel bunkering technologies, such as green methanol, and the development of zero-carbon ro-ro terminals," Shenzhen Port Group chairman Zhaoyang Hu said in a statement posted on the Port of Long Beach website.

Other signatories to the MoU include Hutchison Ports Yantian and the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The agreement establishes "a framework to support coordination of technical exchanges and programmes, initiate shared efforts to deploy clean technologies, promote sustainable infrastructure development within the maritime industry and promote economic development prioritizing sustainability and public health", according to the statement.

Future collaborations may include maritime technology demonstration projects, programmes to attract cleaner oceangoing vessels and information exchanges conducted through virtual meetings and regional workshops, it added.