BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Second Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices have declined overall in February. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced for a second consecutive session at most ports on Wednesday.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6.50/mt to $674/mt on Wednesday, taking it to the highest level since February 3. The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $15/mt to $449/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $10/mt to $967.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.40bl to $85.09/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $14/mt to $662.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $10.50/mt to $593.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $10.50/mt to $646.50/mt and at Houston they slipped by $8/mt to $630.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.11/bl at $85.20/bl as of 9:49 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $0.83/mt rise in bunker prices.