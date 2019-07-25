More Shipowners Join Sulfur Regs Enforcement Group

CSL Group one of the new members. Image Credit: CSL Group

Two more shipowners have joined sulfur regs enforcement advocacy group The Trident Alliance.

CSL Group and Oldendorff Carriers join 47 others to commit to compliance with the upcoming IMO 2020 global 0.50% sulfur cap for marine fuel, and support robust and transparent enforcement of sulfur regs.

“Our coalition has swelled to include 49 shipping owners and operators from around the globe, all sharing a common interest in effective enforcement of maritime Sulphur regulations and the will to collaborate to help bring it about. I applaud the strong commitment and visionary leadership from each of our members,” said Roger Strevens, the Chair of the Trident Alliance and VP of Global Sustainability for Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

Trident Alliance has been pushing for a level playing field on sulfur regs since 2014.

As recently as last month it said there was still a concerning lack of transparency from authorities over their policing plans for the new rules.