BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Three-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen significantly over the past two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices climbed at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing to the highest level in more than three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $628.50/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since May 29.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $543.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $3/mt to $817.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.47/bl to $85.24/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $2/mt to $615.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $2/mt to $561/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $1.50/mt to $611.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $3.50/mt to $591.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.07/bl from the previous session's close at $85.17/bl as of 6:06 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.53/mt fall in bunker prices.