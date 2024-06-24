BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to Three-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday June 24, 2024

Bunker fuel prices climbed at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices advancing to the highest level in more than three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $628.50/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since May 29

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $543.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $3/mt to $817.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.47/bl to $85.24/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $2/mt to $615.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $2/mt to $561/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $1.50/mt to $611.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $3.50/mt to $591.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.07/bl from the previous session's close at $85.17/bl as of 6:06 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.53/mt fall in bunker prices.

