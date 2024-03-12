OceanScore Sees Red Sea Diversions Tripling EU-ETS Compliance Costs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

OceanScore's Albrecht Grell sees an 'inevitable impact on fuel consumption and emissions' from the diversions. Image Credit: OceanScore

Ships avoiding the Red Sea in the wake of recent attacks on commercial shipping may be tripling their bunker consumption and EU-ETS compliance costs, according to maritime software provider OceanScore.

The Hamburg-based firm has calculated the extra costs based on an average speed increase of about 25%, on top of the increased bunker consumption from the longer voyage length, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Based on a 14,000 TEU boxship, the firm sees EUA costs rising from €98,000 to €285,000 per voyage this year, or €18 per TEU.

"We have observed increased speeds to compensate for at least some of the longer distance – to keep sailing times and the need for additional tonnage to be deployed at acceptable levels – and this has an inevitable impact on fuel consumption and emissions," Albrecht Grell, co-managing director at OceanScore, said in the statement.