BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Three-Day Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have seen little overall change over the past two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to the lowest level in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $4/mt to $662/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since April 25. The G20-HSFO Index was little changed at $551/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $5/mt to $851/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.87/bl to $86.33/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $3.50/mt to $645.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $2/mt to $600.50/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $6/mt to $642.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $11/mt to $619.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.83/bl from the previous session's close at $85.50/bl as of 7:59 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.25/mt fall in bunker prices.