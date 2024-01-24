Shipergy Signs Strategic Partnership With General Index

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipergy is taking a technology-driven approach to growing its presence in the bunker market. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel procurement and trading firm Shipergy has signed a strategic partnership deal with price reporting agency General Index.

Under the deal Shipergy will provide daily pricing data for marine fuels to General Index, and in return will be able to provide General Index's benchmarks to customers through its platform, The Wave, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"Our partnership with General Index is a pivotal development in our ongoing commitment to demystify marine fuel pricing," Daniel Rose, CEO of Shipergy, said in the statement.

"By integrating cutting-edge benchmarking into 'The Wave', we're equipping our clients with the data they need to make informed, strategic decisions in fuel procurement."

The announcement follows a similar deal General Index signed with Bunker Holding sister company BunkerEx in late 2022. That partnership is still continuing in addition to the new deal with Shipergy, a General Index representative told Ship & Bunker.