Zero44 and DNV Join Forces on EU-ETS Management

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The shipping industry has been a part of the European Union's emissions trading system since the start of this year. File Image / Pixabay

Digital solutions provider Zero44 and classification society DNV are set to work together on a service helping shipping firms with EU-ETS compliance.

The two companies plan to will combine DNV's Emissions Connect data verification with zero44's EUA settlements, trading platform and Union Registry management, they said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Gram Car Carriers will be the first customer common to the two firms to benefit from the new partnership.

"For Gram Car Carriers it is vital to base all our EU ETS settlements with customers on verified data," And Børre Mathisen, COO of Gram Car Carriers, said in the statement.

"We decided to use DNV Emissions Connect to have monthly and voyage data verified throughout the financial year.

"Adding zero44 to this directly via the Emissions Connect workbench was very convenient and works smoothly – once verified, we see the exact same data in DNV Emissions Connect and zero44.

"After the integration was built between the two companies, all we had to do was allow zero44 access and it worked automatically from there."