BUNKER JOBS: Cockett Group Seeks Traders Across Multiple Locations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuels trading firm Cockett Group is seeking to hire customer traders in Greece, the Netherlands, Singapore and the UK.

The company is looking for candidates with excellent English and at least three years of customer-focused maritime or bunker-industry experience, it said in a job advertisement on its website last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Business development by adding the new customers and / or broadening activities with existing customers

Execution of trade deals from enquiry stage through negotiation, closing the deal, deal confirmation and monitoring the deliveries

Responsible for maintaining up-to-date information on supply prices, movement and availabilities

Track market movements, analysis of oil trends and keep up to date on financial news

Communicate with management regarding developments on new or existing customers/suppliers

