Sallaum Lines Takes Back-to-Back Delivery of LNG-Fuelled Ship in a Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The latest PCTC is the company’s second LNG-capable vessel delivery within weeks as it continues to modernise its fleet. Image Credit: Sallaum Lines

Shipping firm Sallaum Lines has taken delivery of another LNG-fuelled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC), marking its second vessel delivery in a month.

The Ocean Legacy, with a capacity to carry 7,400 units, was delivered just one month after the company put Ocean Explorer into service, the firm said in an email statement on Thursday.

The vessel was constructed at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) and is equipped with dual-fuel LNG engines capable of operating on LNG and conventional marine fuels.

“This delivery reflects our ongoing investment in modern vessels designed to reduce emissions and improve operational efficiency. It also supports our objective of providing dependable shipping services while adapting to evolving regulatory and industry requirements,” Sami Sallaum, chairman of Sallaum Lines, said.

LNG is currently the most established alternative marine fuel in widespread use, supported by a growing global bunkering network.

By contrast, fuels such as methanol are still building out supply chains and port infrastructure.