Scorpio Tankers Investigates Onboard Carbon Capture

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal envisages the two companies installing a small-scale test unit on board on of Scorpio's vessels. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Scorpio Tankers is investigating the potential for onboard carbon capture systems to reduce its fleet's emissions.

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with US start-up Carbon Ridge to collaborate on the development of onboard carbon capture for ships, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The two companies will work together on the front-end engineering, design and look to install a small-scale test unit on board on of Scorpio's vessels.

"We are pleased to partner with Carbon Ridge and assist in their efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of maritime transportation, Emanuale Lauro, CEO of Scorpio Tankers, said in the statement.

"In light of the myriad questions regarding alternative fuels, we feel that onboard carbon capture presents a viable path to decarbonization for large segments of our industry."