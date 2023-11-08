IBIA CONVENTION: IBIA Chairman Pays Tribute to Predecessor Antonio Cosulich

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cosulich made his comments at the opening of the IBIA Annual Convention 2023 in Dubai on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Tim Cosulich, chairman of industry body IBIA's board, has paid tribute to his uncle Antonio Cosulich, his predecessor in the role almost 30 years ago, who died last week at the age of 84.

Cosulich made his comments at the opening of the IBIA Annual Convention 2023 in Dubai on Wednesday.

Antonio Cosulich was IBIA's second chairman, serving in the role from May 1996 to October 1998. He had joined the family-owned Fratelli Cosulich Group in the 1960s, going on to become its chairman and taking the first steps to introducing bunker trading to its portfolio of activities.

"Many of you have met Antonio, and you know how special a person he was; very kind and generous, and always willing to help," Tim Cosulich said.

"I think we're here not only to commemorate, but also to celebrate the possibility that we had in spending time with him.

"And personally, I feel very privileged having had the opportunity to spend time with him to learn from him, but also to have him as a role model professionally and personally."