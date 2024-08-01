BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rallies as Crude Surges

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday August 1, 2024

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for the first day in three as crude futures jumped.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $617/mt on Wednesday, in its first daily advance since July 26

The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $2/mt to $525/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $1.50/mt to $800/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $2.77/bl to $80.84/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $2/mt to  $611/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $0.50/mt to $556.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $1/mt to $604/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $2.50/mt to $569/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.60/bl from the previous session's close at $81.44/bl as of 7:55 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.52/mt rise in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com